Clearlake wildfire prompts evacuations

Residents in the Clearlake area were ordered to evacuate Thursday afternoon because of a wildfire, Lake County authorities said.

Evacuations were ordered for the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road, according to a Nixle alert from the Clearlake Police Department.

“Everything south of Ogulin Canyon is under mandatory evacuations,” the alert said.

There was no immediate word on the size or cause of the fire.

