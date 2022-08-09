Clearlake woman accused of felony arson charges in wildland fire

A Clearlake woman has been arrested on suspicion of committing two counts of felony arson after she admitted that her burning cigarette started a blaze near Clearlake on Aug. 4.

The Ogulin Fire scorched 17.2 acres of dry land and led to mandatory evacuations of homes and businesses in the area of Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 53.

Angela Kay Smith, 41, of Clearlake, is being held in the Lake County Jail.

It was unclear if the fire was started on purpose or accidentally, according to Clearlake Police Lt. Tim Hobbs.

Smith also was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drug possession of methamphetamine.

Hobbs said an eyewitness who said he saw Smith walking away from the fire as it sparked along Highway 53 led police to her. She was taken into police custody a short distance from the fire, he said.

Smith is being held on suspicion of one felony count of wildland arson and another felony count of arson during a state of emergency (the ongoing drought declared by both Lake County and the state), Hobbs said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.