Subscribe

Cloverdale issues boil order Sunday after water main break

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 31, 2021, 7:37PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

Residents in parts of Cloverdale were advised Sunday to boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution, following a water main break in city.

Officials did not say where the main break occurred but the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Sonoma County Health Department, and the city of Cloverdale Water System issued the advisement Sunday afternoon.

Those who don’t boil the tap water or switch to bottled water for the time-being are at risk for stomach or intestinal illnesses, officials said.

Authorities anticipate a resolution by Wednesday. Residents will be informed when tests show that the water is safe to drink and the boil order is rescinded.

The affected area includes:

•Vista View Drive (Address Range: 201-263)

•King Ridge Heights (Address Range: 15-25

•E 3rd Street (Address: 500)

•Clovercrest Drive (Address Range: 60,115-490

•Block Drive (Address Range: 25-105)

•Oak Lane (Address Range: 10-190)

•Imperial Drive (Address Range: 302-405)

•Middlestadt Ln (Address Range: 49-60)

•N. Cloverdale Blvd (Address Range: 890-894)

•Old Redwood Hwy. (Address: 31195)

We anticipate resolving the problem within 3 days.

If you have questions about other uses of tap water, such as bathing and dish washing, please call your water system or read this guidance:

cloverdale boil order.pdf

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette