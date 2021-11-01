Cloverdale issues boil order Sunday after water main break

Residents in parts of Cloverdale were advised Sunday to boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking as a safety precaution, following a water main break in city.

Officials did not say where the main break occurred but the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Sonoma County Health Department, and the city of Cloverdale Water System issued the advisement Sunday afternoon.

Those who don’t boil the tap water or switch to bottled water for the time-being are at risk for stomach or intestinal illnesses, officials said.

Authorities anticipate a resolution by Wednesday. Residents will be informed when tests show that the water is safe to drink and the boil order is rescinded.

The affected area includes:

•Vista View Drive (Address Range: 201-263)

•King Ridge Heights (Address Range: 15-25

•E 3rd Street (Address: 500)

•Clovercrest Drive (Address Range: 60,115-490

•Block Drive (Address Range: 25-105)

•Oak Lane (Address Range: 10-190)

•Imperial Drive (Address Range: 302-405)

•Middlestadt Ln (Address Range: 49-60)

•N. Cloverdale Blvd (Address Range: 890-894)

•Old Redwood Hwy. (Address: 31195)

We anticipate resolving the problem within 3 days.

If you have questions about other uses of tap water, such as bathing and dish washing, please call your water system or read this guidance:

cloverdale boil order.pdf