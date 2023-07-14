A Cloverdale man died Thursday night in a fiery wrong-way crash, which majorly injured another Cloverdale man who was extricated from his SUV, authorities said.

Around 9:44 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver headed south on northbound Highway 101 near Dutch Creek Road, the agency said in a news release.

Within minutes, someone called in to report the wrong-way driver had collided head-on with another vehicle.

Emergency personnel arrived and found two vehicles with major damage and on fire.

A Cloverdale man was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer David deRutte. His identity has not yet been released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was driving a Nissan Sentra the wrong-way when he hit a GMC Yukon just north of Canyon Road in Geyserville, according to the preliminary investigation.

The driver of the GMC Yukon was a 45-year-old Cloverdale man, deRutte said.

According to the release, he sustained major but non-life-threatening injuries and was safely extricated from the SUV and airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The CHP is still investigating what led up to the collision, deRutte said.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours but were reopened by 12:10 a.m., he added.

