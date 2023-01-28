Coast Guard and local agencies search for missing kayaker on Tomales Bay

With helicopters and rescue boats, authorities are searching for a kayaker who went missing Friday night on Tomales Bay.

The search moved into its second day Saturday morning after helicopters with the U.S. Coast Guard and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spent as much as six hours in the air Friday night without locating the missing adult male, whose identity authorities had not yet made public.

The kayaker’s friend called for help Friday around 6:30 p.m., after the two boaters got separated. The caller saw his friend’s headlamp adrift in the water and then realized the other kayak had overturned, according to Sgt. Brenton Schneider, a spokesperson for the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The kayakers were 200 yards south of Lawson’s Landing when they became separated. The boat ramp and campground there is tucked just inside the rough mouth of Tomales Bay. Friday night’s search efforts included rescue boats conducting search patterns on the water as well as air support.

Searchers faced 20 mph winds that were kicking up two to four foot waves, Marin County Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremey Pierce told The Press Democrat.

“Conditions were pretty harsh,” he said. They found the missing kayak near the seawall at Lawson’s Landing, he said.

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office had a diver on standby at the rescue area and was also using drones. The Coast Guard was leading the search efforts and joined by rangers from Point Reyes National Seashore, along with Marin Fire Department. Searchers were looking along the shoreline as well as in the bay.

Authorities were hopeful the midday low tide would aid in visibility as water levels recede in the bay, Schneider said.

The search is focused on the area of the bay inland from Sand Point, the jutting dune-covered land mass that defines the bay’s entrance.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88