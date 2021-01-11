Coastal flood advisory in effect through Monday afternoon as mouth of Russian River remains closed

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the North Bay through Monday afternoon as the mouth of the Russian River remains sealed shut by mounded sand piled across the outlet by high surf.

The flood advisory, triggered by extremely high King Tides and larger-than-normal waves, will last until 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The mouth of the Russian River at Jenner was still blocked by sand as of Monday morning after it closed on Saturday, according to the Monte Rio Fire Protection District.

“Until the high surf stops, it won’t have much chance of staying open,” said Monte Rio Chief Steve Baxman.

Baxman said there had been no flooding near the mouth of the river by Monday morning but that the situation could change over the next few days as King Tides continue into Tuesday and possible light rain is forecast to arrive in the area.

Weather service meteorologist Anna Schneider said a plum of moisture pushing toward the Pacific Northwest could brush Sonoma County Monday night and into Tuesday, though it was not expected to bring enough rain to cause significant widespread flooding along the coast.

“This is going to be a few hundredths of an inch, maybe a tenth of an inch,” Schneider said.

