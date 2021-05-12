Coddingtown Mall hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend

Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall is holding its first-ever COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend, adding one more location to Sonoma County’s inoculation effort.

The clinic will provide Pfizer vaccines from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, according to a Facebook post.

The clinic will accept patients 12 and older. California begins allowing Pfizer shots for anyone at least 12 years old on Thursday, May 13.

ID and insurance are not required. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments can be scheduled ahead of time.

The pop-up, which is set up by the county, had hundreds of spots available as of Wednesday.

The mall has been a regular site for coronavirus testing, said Coddingtown General Manager Jimmy Scales.

For more information or to schedule a vaccine appointment at the mall, visit cur.tv/coddingtown.