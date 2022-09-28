Subscribe

Driver seriously injured in Hwy. 101 collision near Windsor, all lanes open

COLIN ATAGI AND ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2022, 1:33PM
A driver suffered major injuries Wednesday morning in a crash involving a Caltrans vehicle that shut down a stretch of Highway 101 near Windsor.

All traffic though was flowing again shortly before 2 p.m., after authorities cleared the crash.

Traffic had been backed up along the northbound part of the highway for about two hours after both lanes were blocked. At about 1 p.m., the California Highway Patrol was able to reopen the right lane.

The collision was reported just after 11 a.m.

It occurred in the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of Arata Lane, according to the CHP.

Officer David deRutte said the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed into the Caltrans truck, which was protecting a mower who was trimming vegetation in the center median near Arata.

No one else was injured.

DeRutte did not have the driver’s age or specifics about how the crash occurred.

By 1:40 p.m., all lanes reopened and traffic was flowing.

Major traffic delays developed since both northbound lanes were affected and drivers slowed down to look at the crash scene, deRutte said.

At the height of the closure, vehicles were backed up on Los Amigos and Old Redwood Highway, according to the Sonoma County Fire District in a tweet.

