Collision traps at least one, blocks road east of Santa Rosa
At least one person had to be freed from a vehicle following a collision that blocked a road east of Santa Rosa for more than an hour Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. on Bennett Valley Road near Enterprise Road.
A Toyota Tacoma collided with an Acura sedan. The pickup overturned and both vehicles had major front-end damage.
The road was blocked as of 9:20 a.m. and the status of each party wasn’t immediately available.
