Collision traps at least one, blocks road east of Santa Rosa

At least one person had to be freed from a vehicle following a collision that blocked a road east of Santa Rosa for more than an hour Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. on Bennett Valley Road near Enterprise Road.

A Toyota Tacoma collided with an Acura sedan. The pickup overturned and both vehicles had major front-end damage.

The road was blocked as of 9:20 a.m. and the status of each party wasn’t immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi