Commercial Dungeness crab season to open Dec. 31

Crab connoisseurs can celebrate the new year in style: the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday it will open the commercial Dungeness crab fishery statewide at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 31.

Fishing zones in areas south of the Sonoma-Mendocino County line will be subject to a 50% reduction of the number of traps used to reduce the risk of entangling humpback whales migrating to their winter breeding grounds, according to a news release from the state department.

The season, which traditionally begins on Nov. 15, has been delayed three times because of concerns about the whales. The crabs are a popular dish during the holidays.

Recent surveys found groups of humpbacks feeding off Point Reyes, San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay.

“Our department appreciates the ongoing partnership and input from the Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group and the numerous researchers and federal agency partners that inform the Risk Assessment Mitigation Program,” said state Fish and Wildlife Director Charlton Bonham. “Through this partnership, CDFW has conducted four risk assessments this season and coordinated the collection of the best available science to protect whales while providing fishing opportunity for this iconic fishery.”

Temporary trap restrictions will continue for recreational fishers, but they are allowed to use hoop nets and crab snares, Bonham said.

