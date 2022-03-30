Community Bikes has hundreds of used bikes for sale

Need a bike? Community Bikes shop in Santa Rosa, has plenty right now. More than 200 adult bikes and a few dozen children’s bikes are for sale.

The popular nonprofit has been repairing and selling low-cost used bikes for the past 19 years. The organization also gifts bikes to people who cannot afford them.

Bikes looking for new homes range in sizes and styles; from cruisers, mountain bikes, road bikes, tandems, recumbents, to hybrids, according to Program Director Sammy Nasr. Adult bikes cost on average $150 while some children’s bikes are sold for as little as $20.

All of the bicycles and parts at the shop are donated from individuals and agencies, like the City of Santa Rosa and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.

Community Bikes’ mission is save carbon and help people stay fit by getting more people on bikes and less in cars.

To donate or purchase a bicycle or parts, visit the Santa Rosa shop at 4009 Sebastopol Road. The shop is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, go to communitybikessantarosa.org.