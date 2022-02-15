Consultant for former Bay Area NFL coaches to headline SSU Black History Month event

Dimitrous Chattman, a former college football player who found success as a consultant for two former Bay Area National Football League coaches will headline Tuesday’s Black History Month event at Sonoma State University.

Chattman, who is Black, is a former linebacker and safety at San Jose State. He will lead the talk, sharing his insights and experiences in the profession that he first entered as a Black student-athlete.

The event, which runs from 7 to 8 p.m., is part of a roster of Black History Month celebrations hosted by SSU. It will be held at the campus’ Student Center Ballroom B and will also be streamed live.

Chattman’s career includes a nearly three-year stint in sales and fundraising for the Oakland Raiders until 2013.

According to Chattman’s LinkedIn profile, he also worked as an executive consultant for John Madden, the late sports commentator and former head coach of the Oakland Raiders, and Steve Mariucci, a sportscaster who formerly led the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions as their head coach.

That role has come with a variety of tasks, such as acting as a community spokesman and overseeing fundraising for the Coach Mooch Battle of the Bay Charity Bocce, an event that raises money for charitable causes, his LinkedIn profile said.

“As Black athletes, we have so many chips on our shoulders, but we overcome them daily, through grit, courage, and passion,” the website for the event stated.

More information about the event can be found on Sonoma State University’s website, https://diversity.sonoma.edu/2022-black-history-month-celebration.

