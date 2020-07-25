Coronavirus forces Petaluma fire station closure

The Petaluma Fire Department has shut down one of its stations and put 15 firefighters -- nearly 25% of its personnel -- in quarantine after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Station 3 on South McDowell Boulevard, is being professional cleaned and could be re-opened as early as Monday, Fire Marshal Jessica Power said.

The safety measures were imposed when one member of the station’s crew tested positive for coronavirus on July 19. All 15 crew members who worked closely with the him are in isolation at least until they undergo testing, on Wednesday, she added.

Power said she doesn’t know the age of the of the firefighter who was stricken but he is exhibiting symptoms of the illness.

Emergency crews have minimal contact with the public outside of emergency calls, outside activities are limited and no one outside the crew is allowed inside the station. “It is assumed he contracted it on the job,” Power said.

The quarantine of so much personnel has strained the resources of the 58-person department.

“It means that members of other shifts have to be reassigned and work overtime to meet our daily staffing,” Power said.

While the station is closed, an alternate crew is being put up at the Hampton Inn. The fire engine and ambulance housed at Station 3 have been disinfected and also are being stored at the same hotel until it is safe to reoccupy the firehouse, Power said.

In the meantime the Rancho Adobe Fire Department is prepared to help Petaluma, if necessary, in responding to emergency calls.

In response to the pandemic the Petaluma Fire Department has implemented procedures to protect against transmission of the virus within its ranks and with the public, including wearing N95 or surgical masks while outside the station, in the department’s apparatus and in the station when there is another person in the room.

