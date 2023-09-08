Cotati man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Santa Rosa shooting

A Cotati man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in an Aug. 25 shooting in north Santa Rosa that wounded a west Sonoma County man.

Gabriel Burgess, 27, was arrested after Santa Rosa police detectives determined the shooting was related to a drug transaction with the victim, a 31-year-old Bloomfield man, according to a news release.

First responders and police responded Aug. 25 to a 911 call about 10:36 p.m. from a man who said he’d been shot near the intersection of Russell Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Patricia Seffens.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound, Seffens said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

Violent crime detectives connected the shooting to an alleged drug deal involving Burgess.

Seffens declined to share details about the transaction due to the ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, Santa Rosa detectives arrested Burgess following a traffic stop in Petaluma. They also conducted search warrants at two residences associated with him in Cotati and Sebastopol.

Burgess was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and selling a controlled substance, according to the release.

The Santa Rosa Police Department encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to contact their tip line at srcity.org/CrimeTips or call violent crimes detectives at 707-543-3595.

