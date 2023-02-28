Laurie Alderman was in fine spirits the morning of Feb. 23.

“The check cleared yesterday,” reported Alderman, a paralegal who lives in Cotati.

She was referring to the $80,000 settlement the city of Cotati paid to her and George Barich, like Alderman a Cotati resident and fixture at city council meetings.

Both take pride in their roles as gadflies — holding elected officials to account, closely monitoring the actions and decisions of the council.

Over the last 24 years, as Barich noted in a “declaration” for this case in U.S. District Court, he has often engaged in “spirited debate” with members, “offering praise as well as healthy constructive criticism.”

Familiarity, in this case, bred a certain level of animosity, followed by litigation.

Alderman and Barich sued the city and then-mayor John Dell’Osso in federal court in 2021, alleging that their civil rights had been violated. By not allowing Alderman to read a statement from Barich during the public comment period at two city council meetings in 2019, the city and mayor had violated Barich’s First Amendment right to free speech, the plaintiffs claimed.

Their suit also contended that the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide Barich with sufficient accommodations for his progressive hearing loss and tinnitus at March 2019 meeting.

After failing to have the case dismissed outright, lawyers representing the city of Cotati filed a motion for summary judgment in August, 2022. That is, they claimed that all necessary factual issues had been settled, or were so one-sided they need not be tried.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen disagreed, rejecting that motion on Dec. 22, 2022. A trial was scheduled for February.

Three weeks before the trial was to begin, the city settled with Alderman and Barich.

While he would not speak on the record, Cotati city manager Damien O’Bid released a statement explaining that “the City’s insurance company made a business decision to settle the lawsuit now to avoid spending close to the same amount of money to defend this case in court.”

While Alderman, Barich and their attorneys will receive $80,000, the statement adds, “the plaintiffs will provide a release of claims that they may have prior to Jan. 5, 2023. There is no finding of any City liability and it eliminates the possibility of any new lawsuits being brought by the same plaintiffs for any old unknown grievances.”

2nd settlement for Barich

This is the second five-figure settlement Barich has won from the city of Cotati.

In 2015, he sued the city and its longtime police chief, Michael Parish, for alleged civil rights violations.

That suit stemmed from an incident at a 2014 City Council meeting.

At the end of that meeting, Barich criticized the city’s planning commissioner and called him a liar. Barich was then summoned outside by Parish.

The chief asked Barich if he was making a secret recording of him and told him he would arrest him if he was, court papers said. Also, Parish warned Barich he would arrest him if he ever called anyone a liar at a City Council meeting again, according to court documents.

Barich routinely records city business. For the last several years, he has used a body-worn camera while attending council meetings.

Barich wasn’t taping Parish during their 2015 encounter, but maintained his right to do so. California law requires the consent of all parties involved when recording private conversations, but makes an exception in the case of police officers, who can be recorded in public places.

When his requests for an apology from the chief and council members were met with silence, Barich decided to sue.

At an October, 2015 hearing, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria signaled his support for Barich’s claims, saying “the briefs the city of Cotati and the police chief have submitted … show a real lack of respect for the First Amendment in a way I find pretty disturbing.”

The judge said Parish needed to “go back to school on the First Amendment.”

The city paid Barich $50,000 in damages, but admitted no wrongdoing.

Polarizing figure

Barich became a lightning rod for criticism shortly after his election to the city council in November 2008. He was rebuked for using city letterhead without permission to write to then-President Barack Obama, denouncing the federal stimulus package.

Barich also drew widespread condemnation for posting a picture of himself in blackface on his personal website. He was recalled in a special election on Nov. 17, 2009.

He was out of town for the council’s Jan. 8, 2019 meeting. Wishing to be heard, however, he asked Alderman to read a written statement into the record, arguing for assistance to the city’s homeless population.