Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America's commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in California, using 2021 data from the Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2021 among workers over the age of 16, excluding those who work from home. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

#58. Inyo County

- Average commute to work: 15.5 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 2.8%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 69.3%
--- Carpooled: 11.9%
--- Public transportation: 0.3%
--- Walked: 5.9%
--- Bicycle: 4.1%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.6%
--- Worked from home: 6.9%

#57. Mono County

- Average commute to work: 16.4 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 3.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11.2%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 57.3%
--- Carpooled: 12.8%
--- Public transportation: 11.1%
--- Walked: 6.5%
--- Bicycle: 2.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%
--- Worked from home: 9.5%

#56. Del Norte County

- Average commute to work: 16.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 4%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 3.1%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 75.5%
--- Carpooled: 13.6%
--- Public transportation: 0.5%
--- Walked: 4%
--- Bicycle: 0.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%
--- Worked from home: 5.4%

#55. Plumas County

- Average commute to work: 18.1 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 8.9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 4.5%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 79.2%
--- Carpooled: 7.4%
--- Public transportation: 0.3%
--- Walked: 4.8%
--- Bicycle: 1.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.4%
--- Worked from home: 6.7%

#53. Humboldt County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 19.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 4.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 1.2%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 68.7%
--- Carpooled: 10.7%
--- Public transportation: 1.3%
--- Walked: 5.9%
--- Bicycle: 0.9%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%
--- Worked from home: 10.9%

#53. Siskiyou County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 19.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 6%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 4.3%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 75.2%
--- Carpooled: 9%
--- Public transportation: 0.3%
--- Walked: 4.9%
--- Bicycle: 0.8%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%
--- Worked from home: 9.3%

#51. Santa Barbara County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 20.7 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 4.9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 67.5%
--- Carpooled: 12.4%
--- Public transportation: 2.3%
--- Walked: 4%
--- Bicycle: 2.6%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 10.1%

#51. Shasta County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 20.7 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 5.2%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 79.2%
--- Carpooled: 9%
--- Public transportation: 0.4%
--- Walked: 2.3%
--- Bicycle: 0.7%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%
--- Worked from home: 7.4%

#50. Mendocino County

- Average commute to work: 20.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 7.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 73%
--- Carpooled: 9.6%
--- Public transportation: 0.2%
--- Walked: 6.3%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%
--- Worked from home: 9.7%

#49. Lassen County

- Average commute to work: 20.9 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 4.4%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.1%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 79.2%
--- Carpooled: 12.1%
--- Public transportation: 0.3%
--- Walked: 2.2%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%
--- Worked from home: 5.5%

#48. Butte County

- Average commute to work: 21.4 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 6.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.6%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 73.8%
--- Carpooled: 10.1%
--- Public transportation: 0.7%
--- Walked: 3.2%
--- Bicycle: 1.7%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%
--- Worked from home: 9.1%

#47. San Luis Obispo County

- Average commute to work: 21.6 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 4.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.4%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 71.1%
--- Carpooled: 9.8%
--- Public transportation: 0.8%
--- Walked: 4.8%
--- Bicycle: 1.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 10.9%

#46. Modoc County

- Average commute to work: 21.9 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 6.9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 12.1%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 74.8%
--- Carpooled: 4.6%
--- Public transportation: 0%
--- Walked: 4.8%
--- Bicycle: 0.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%
--- Worked from home: 14.6%

#45. Imperial County

- Average commute to work: 22 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 6.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 79.5%
--- Carpooled: 8.6%
--- Public transportation: 0.8%
--- Walked: 2.9%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.9%
--- Worked from home: 6.1%

#44. Glenn County

- Average commute to work: 22.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 4.5%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 30.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 76.5%
--- Carpooled: 11.8%
--- Public transportation: 0.1%
--- Walked: 2.9%
--- Bicycle: 0%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%
--- Worked from home: 7.1%

#43. Tulare County

- Average commute to work: 22.5 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 5.9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 15.9%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 78.7%
--- Carpooled: 13.4%
--- Public transportation: 0.5%
--- Walked: 1.4%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%
--- Worked from home: 4.9%

#42. Tehama County

- Average commute to work: 22.9 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 6.5%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 23.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 82%
--- Carpooled: 9.1%
--- Public transportation: 0.3%
--- Walked: 1.6%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.5%
--- Worked from home: 6.3%

#41. Fresno County

- Average commute to work: 23.3 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 5%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 8.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 77.5%
--- Carpooled: 11.5%
--- Public transportation: 0.9%
--- Walked: 1.5%
--- Bicycle: 0.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%
--- Worked from home: 6.8%

#39. Colusa County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 23.4 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 10.3%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 28.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 80.6%
--- Carpooled: 10.5%
--- Public transportation: 0.3%
--- Walked: 1.9%
--- Bicycle: 0%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%
--- Worked from home: 5.2%

#39. Kings County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 23.4 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 6.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 24.5%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 77.9%
--- Carpooled: 13.7%
--- Public transportation: 0.4%
--- Walked: 1.4%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%
--- Worked from home: 5.1%

#38. Kern County

- Average commute to work: 23.7 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 6.6%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.3%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 79.7%
--- Carpooled: 12%
--- Public transportation: 0.6%
--- Walked: 0.9%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 5.4%

#37. Yolo County

- Average commute to work: 24 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 7.4%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 33.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 66%
--- Carpooled: 8.5%
--- Public transportation: 3.6%
--- Walked: 2.2%
--- Bicycle: 5.8%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%
--- Worked from home: 12.5%

#36. Monterey County

- Average commute to work: 24.5 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 6.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 12.1%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 70.8%
--- Carpooled: 10.3%
--- Public transportation: 1%
--- Walked: 2.4%
--- Bicycle: 0.5%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 7.9%
--- Worked from home: 7.2%

#35. Nevada County

- Average commute to work: 25.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 8.9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 22.2%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 70.3%
--- Carpooled: 6.6%
--- Public transportation: 0.1%
--- Walked: 1.9%
--- Bicycle: 0.5%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%
--- Worked from home: 19.3%

#34. Sonoma County

- Average commute to work: 25.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 9.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 13.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 72.8%
--- Carpooled: 10%
--- Public transportation: 1.5%
--- Walked: 2.3%
--- Bicycle: 0.6%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%
--- Worked from home: 11.3%

#33. Napa County

- Average commute to work: 26.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 11.5%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 21.2%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 74.2%
--- Carpooled: 9.8%
--- Public transportation: 1.3%
--- Walked: 3%
--- Bicycle: 0.9%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%
--- Worked from home: 9.2%

#32. San Diego County

- Average commute to work: 26.3 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 7.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 1.9%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 71.6%
--- Carpooled: 8.4%
--- Public transportation: 2.4%
--- Walked: 2.9%
--- Bicycle: 0.5%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%
--- Worked from home: 12.5%

#31. Trinity County

- Average commute to work: 26.4 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 8.6%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 9.4%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 53.9%
--- Carpooled: 12.5%
--- Public transportation: 0.9%
--- Walked: 1.2%
--- Bicycle: 0.1%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.6%
--- Worked from home: 27.9%

#30. Ventura County

- Average commute to work: 26.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 8.3%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 19.2%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 76.1%
--- Carpooled: 9.5%
--- Public transportation: 0.8%
--- Walked: 1.6%
--- Bicycle: 0.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%
--- Worked from home: 10.7%

#29. Santa Cruz County

- Average commute to work: 26.9 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 11.9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 21.2%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 66.2%
--- Carpooled: 8.8%
--- Public transportation: 1.9%
--- Walked: 4.4%
--- Bicycle: 2.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2.4%
--- Worked from home: 13.9%

#28. Orange County

- Average commute to work: 27.6 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 14.1%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 73.4%
--- Carpooled: 9.2%
--- Public transportation: 1.5%
--- Walked: 1.8%
--- Bicycle: 0.6%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.3%
--- Worked from home: 12.2%

#27. Placer County

- Average commute to work: 27.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 8.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 32.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 74.6%
--- Carpooled: 6%
--- Public transportation: 0.9%
--- Walked: 1.1%
--- Bicycle: 0.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 16.2%

#25. Sacramento County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 28 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 8.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 18.1%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 72.2%
--- Carpooled: 9.6%
--- Public transportation: 2%
--- Walked: 1.7%
--- Bicycle: 0.8%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.5%
--- Worked from home: 12.2%

#25. Sutter County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 28 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 12.6%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 44.3%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 77.7%
--- Carpooled: 12.2%
--- Public transportation: 0.8%
--- Walked: 1.2%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 6.7%

#24. Sierra County

- Average commute to work: 28.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 13%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.5%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 78.2%
--- Carpooled: 3.4%
--- Public transportation: 0.3%
--- Walked: 0%
--- Bicycle: 0%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%
--- Worked from home: 18.1%

#22. El Dorado County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 28.5 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 11.6%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 33.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 72.7%
--- Carpooled: 8.2%
--- Public transportation: 0.9%
--- Walked: 1.5%
--- Bicycle: 0.6%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%
--- Worked from home: 15.1%

#22. Santa Clara County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 28.5 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 9.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 11.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 66.8%
--- Carpooled: 9.3%
--- Public transportation: 3.4%
--- Walked: 2.2%
--- Bicycle: 1.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%
--- Worked from home: 15.5%

#21. San Mateo County

- Average commute to work: 28.7 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 10.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 36.5%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 61.5%
--- Carpooled: 9.4%
--- Public transportation: 8.6%
--- Walked: 2.5%
--- Bicycle: 1.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.9%
--- Worked from home: 14.9%

#19. Madera County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 29.3 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 12.3%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 35.1%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 72.9%
--- Carpooled: 13.9%
--- Public transportation: 0.6%
--- Walked: 1.6%
--- Bicycle: 0.1%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 4%
--- Worked from home: 6.8%

#19. Tuolumne County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 29.3 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 15.6%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 16.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 78%
--- Carpooled: 8%
--- Public transportation: 0.4%
--- Walked: 3%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 9.2%

#17. Mariposa County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 29.5 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 13.4%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 19.9%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 59.2%
--- Carpooled: 13.1%
--- Public transportation: 1.1%
--- Walked: 12.6%
--- Bicycle: 0.9%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 2%
--- Worked from home: 11.1%

#17. Yuba County (tie)

- Average commute to work: 29.5 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 10.6%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54.2%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 80.2%
--- Carpooled: 10.9%
--- Public transportation: 0.6%
--- Walked: 1.6%
--- Bicycle: 0.1%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 5.5%

#16. Merced County

- Average commute to work: 30.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 16.6%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 30.9%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 78.9%
--- Carpooled: 9.1%
--- Public transportation: 0.6%
--- Walked: 2.3%
--- Bicycle: 0.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 4%
--- Worked from home: 4.6%

#15. Lake County

- Average commute to work: 30.3 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 15%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 24.4%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 69.3%
--- Carpooled: 11.8%
--- Public transportation: 1%
--- Walked: 2.5%
--- Bicycle: 0.1%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%
--- Worked from home: 14.3%

#14. Marin County

- Average commute to work: 30.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 15%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 29.3%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 58.8%
--- Carpooled: 7.8%
--- Public transportation: 6.6%
--- Walked: 3.1%
--- Bicycle: 1%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.8%
--- Worked from home: 21.9%

#13. Stanislaus County

- Average commute to work: 31 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 14.5%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.7%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 80.1%
--- Carpooled: 10.3%
--- Public transportation: 0.7%
--- Walked: 1.1%
--- Bicycle: 0.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 6.4%

#12. Los Angeles County

- Average commute to work: 31.4 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 14.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 6.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 70%
--- Carpooled: 9.3%
--- Public transportation: 4.9%
--- Walked: 2.4%
--- Bicycle: 0.6%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.8%
--- Worked from home: 10.9%

#11. Amador County

- Average commute to work: 31.5 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 16.5%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 32.5%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 77%
--- Carpooled: 8.1%
--- Public transportation: 0.2%
--- Walked: 2%
--- Bicycle: 0.6%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.6%
--- Worked from home: 11.4%

#10. Alpine County

- Average commute to work: 31.9 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 14.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 18.1%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 57.8%
--- Carpooled: 8.4%
--- Public transportation: 1%
--- Walked: 3.1%
--- Bicycle: 2.5%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0%
--- Worked from home: 27.2%

#9. San Bernardino County

- Average commute to work: 32.4 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 16.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 26.9%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 77.4%
--- Carpooled: 10.8%
--- Public transportation: 1.1%
--- Walked: 1.5%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.2%
--- Worked from home: 7.8%

#8. San Francisco County

- Average commute to work: 32.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 13.7%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 19.3%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 29.4%
--- Carpooled: 6.5%
--- Public transportation: 27.8%
--- Walked: 11%
--- Bicycle: 3.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 3.9%
--- Worked from home: 18%

#7. Solano County

- Average commute to work: 33.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 18.9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 39.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 74.8%
--- Carpooled: 12%
--- Public transportation: 2.6%
--- Walked: 1.1%
--- Bicycle: 0.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.1%
--- Worked from home: 8.1%

#6. Alameda County

- Average commute to work: 33.4 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 17.1%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 31.4%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 56.4%
--- Carpooled: 8.7%
--- Public transportation: 12.2%
--- Walked: 3.2%
--- Bicycle: 1.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.7%
--- Worked from home: 16.4%

#5. Riverside County

- Average commute to work: 34 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 18.8%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 76.9%
--- Carpooled: 11.3%
--- Public transportation: 1%
--- Walked: 1.2%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%
--- Worked from home: 8%

#4. San Joaquin County

- Average commute to work: 35.2 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 21.9%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 27.8%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 78%
--- Carpooled: 11.7%
--- Public transportation: 1.4%
--- Walked: 1.1%
--- Bicycle: 0.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.9%
--- Worked from home: 6.6%

#3. San Benito County

- Average commute to work: 36.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 24.3%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 54%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 76.2%
--- Carpooled: 12.9%
--- Public transportation: 0.8%
--- Walked: 0.9%
--- Bicycle: 0.3%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1%
--- Worked from home: 7.9%

#2. Contra Costa County

- Average commute to work: 37.8 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 24.5%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 38.3%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 63.5%
--- Carpooled: 10.1%
--- Public transportation: 8.8%
--- Walked: 1.5%
--- Bicycle: 0.4%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 1.4%
--- Worked from home: 14.3%

#1. Calaveras County

- Average commute to work: 38 minutes
- Share with commutes over an hour: 22.4%
- Share that worked outside their county of residence: 46.3%
- Means of transportation to work:
--- Drove alone: 74.1%
--- Carpooled: 11.1%
--- Public transportation: 0.4%
--- Walked: 1.8%
--- Bicycle: 0.2%
--- Taxicab, motorcycle, or other means: 0.7%
--- Worked from home: 11.7%

