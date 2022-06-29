Court rules Sonoma County investigation of alleged bullying by Sheriff Essick can be released

A California appellate court has found that Sonoma County can release its investigative records into an allegation that county Sheriff Mark Essick threatened Supervisor Lynda Hopkins during a heated phone call between the two elected officials in 2020.

Essick had sought to bar release of the records, arguing they are private, personnel records. A lower court ruled in favor of the investigation’s release last year.

The 1st District Court of Appeals upheld that decision Wednesday in a strongly-worded finding that Essick is an elected official and voters deserve information about his behavior.

Under the ruling from the three-judge panel, the records could be made public after 30 days. Essick could still appeal to the state Supreme Court.

He could not be immediately reached on Wednesday.

Hopkins filed a formal complaint against Essick with Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton in August 2020. Hopkins has accused the sheriff of harassment and bullying and said she felt threatened by his comments during a phone call during the Walbridge Fire.

The complaint prompted an investigation that concluded in December 2020, but its findings have not been disclosed.

Essick sued the county to bar release of the investigation’s records and findings, arguing he is protected by the same laws giving privacy to most misconduct investigations into peace officers.

Essick announced in September 2021 he would not run for a second term. His successor, Eddie Engram, an assistant sheriff, won outright a three-way race for the post in the June 7 primary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi