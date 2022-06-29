Court rules Sonoma County investigation of alleged bullying by Sheriff Essick can be released
A California appellate court has found that Sonoma County can release its investigative records into an allegation that county Sheriff Mark Essick threatened Supervisor Lynda Hopkins during a heated phone call between the two elected officials in 2020.
Essick had sought to bar release of the records, arguing they are private, personnel records. A lower court ruled in favor of the investigation’s release last year.
The 1st District Court of Appeals upheld that decision Wednesday in a strongly-worded finding that Essick is an elected official and voters deserve information about his behavior.
Under the ruling from the three-judge panel, the records could be made public after 30 days. Essick could still appeal to the state Supreme Court.
He could not be immediately reached on Wednesday.
Hopkins filed a formal complaint against Essick with Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton in August 2020. Hopkins has accused the sheriff of harassment and bullying and said she felt threatened by his comments during a phone call during the Walbridge Fire.
The complaint prompted an investigation that concluded in December 2020, but its findings have not been disclosed.
Essick sued the county to bar release of the investigation’s records and findings, arguing he is protected by the same laws giving privacy to most misconduct investigations into peace officers.
Essick announced in September 2021 he would not run for a second term. His successor, Eddie Engram, an assistant sheriff, won outright a three-way race for the post in the June 7 primary.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
Emily Wilder
Criminal justice and public safety, The Press Democrat
Criminal justice is one of the most stirring and consequential systems, both in the North Bay and nationwide. Crime, policing, prosecution and incarceration have ripples that reach many parts of our lives, and these issues are under increasingly powerful microscopes. My goal is to uncover untold stories and understand the unique impacts of criminal justice and public safety on Sonoma County.
Andrew Graham
Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat
I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.
