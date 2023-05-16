A Covelo man died Sunday night after he lost control of an all-terrain vehicle and went off a dirt road in northern Mendocino County, authorities said.

E. Rodriguez Vizcarra, 34, was navigating a 2005 Polaris Sportsman down a steep portion of Mexico Ridge Road about 7:30 p.m. when he missed a “sharp” curve, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

He was thrown from the ATV as it went off the road and overturned down an embankment just south of Mendocino Pass Road.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0838002&lat=39.82602180000001&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Vizcarra was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.

