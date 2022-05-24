COVID-19 booster shots available for ages 5 and up in Sonoma County

Anyone age 5 and older can now get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in Sonoma County, officials announced Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s booster shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Children are eligible for the free booster shots five months after their second dose of the vaccine.

The pediatric vaccine contains a third of the dose given to adolescents and adults.

The shots are available through primary health care providers, pharmacies and clinics, county officials said. A list of vaccine providers in the county is at socoemergency.org/vaccine.

Most providers accept walk-in patients. Appointments can be made starting Wednesday at myturn.ca.gov.

