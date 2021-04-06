At least 1 injured in Highway 12 crash in Santa Rosa

At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that blocked Highway 12 in Santa Rosa at the intersection of Llano Road for about an hour on Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

A black SUV and a gold Acura sedan collided at 10:50 a.m., according to the CHP incident log. The roadway was reopened at 11:47 a.m.

Redcom confirmed that an ambulance responded to the crash but could not immediately provide information on the extent of injuries. At least one person was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Before the vehicles were moved from the intersection, westbound traffic was slowed to a crawl or stopped back nearly two miles, to Fulton Road. Eastbound traffic also appeared to be impacted.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

