Crews prepare to close, clean portion of Joe Rodota Trail after clearing of homeless camp

About 20 people remained on the Joe Rodota Trail between Stony Point Road and Brittain Lane on Thursday morning as Sonoma County officials were expected to press forward with clearing the remnants of a large homeless camp.

Some remaining residents packed up their belongings in anticipation of relocating to one of 87 spots at the county complex while others planned to move further down the trail.

Sonoma County park officials began fencing off the trail near Fulton Road at 10:30 a.m.

Park rangers were expected to arrive about noon to begin cleaning the site, county spokesperson Gilbert Martinez said.

Members of the county's HEART team were on hand to help remaining residents pack up and transport them to the newly sanctioned camp. About 30 people had already been transported to the site since Tuesday.

Many empty tents lined the paved path, as mattresses, cardboard, broken chairs and other items were left behind. Some of the items were waterlogged from recent rain.

This still will be updated.

