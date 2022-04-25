Lakeport locals campaign for pet store closure over treatment of animals

The owner of the building leased to Pet Country pet shop in Lakeport says he is so heartsick about the way he believes animals are being treated there that he’s selling the property.

He and his wife, Rachel, who now live on a ranch north of Grants Pass, Oregon, even dropped the price of the property by $100,000 to attract a buyer. It’s been on the market since August.

“We just want to get out of this toxic situation,” said Steven Vaughan, who inherited the property in 2018 when his father, Steven Sr., died of cancer. The elder Vaughan had owned the building and the store for 30 years.

“My father would be heartbroken,” he said. “During this time the animals have been suffering.”

The couple said they often hear from Lake County residents who knew the store when his father owned it.

Now, accounts of dead lizards in enclosures, a rat eating another rat’s carcass, rodents, rabbits and birds crammed into cages, some with no apparent food or water, accompanied by pictures illustrating these concerns inside the long-running pet store at 1170 N. Main St. are fodder for a new Facebook group started earlier this month.

Called “Pet Country Has To Go,” some members of the group, which is comprised of area residents and others interested in the proper care of the store’s animals, say they have filed complaints with animal control and the Lakeport Community Development Department. They also are campaigning for the store’s closure.

“They just aren’t receptive to complaints about the care of the animals,” said Sarah Hayes of the store, which is leased by Joanne Fernandez and is managed by her daughter, Annette Schweitzer.

Hayes, a longtime visitor to Pet Country, said she founded the Facebook group following a March 30 post by Erica Gutierrez of Clearlake Oaks, which attracted nearly 600 responses in about a week.

Guitierrez, who said she had gone to Pet Country to buy a tank for her son’s bearded dragon, had posted pictures of dead lizards she’d seen in an enclosure inside the store.

“It’s very sad what these animals are going through,” Gutierrez said. “They don’t have a voice, so I wanted to speak up for them.”

Schweitzer, who denies any accusations of animal neglect or other code violations, said she is “very hurt and sad that the community would do this. No one is trying to mistreat animals; we’re trying to give them the care they need.”

She maintains that any overcrowded fish tanks or cages are the result of rotating the animals from one cage to another, or when someone brings in animals and they haven’t been placed yet.

“We are setting up cages so they have access to food and water,” she said.

Vaughan said last week that he’s tried to improve the situation by having a friend take pictures and sharing them with Lake County Animal Care and Control. He said he and his wife have also turned over those pictures and others from Facebook to their attorney to “try to get something to happen” in court without success.

'We’re doing all we can’

Steve Vaughan believes things took a downturn in 2015 when the man his father had leased the store to, ex-employee Clinton Karp, left the business after he and his then-wife, Annette, split in 2019.

“That’s when everything went to hell,” Vaughan said.

He said his father gave the Karps “a sweetheart deal” on rent that required them to do most of the maintenance on the building.

He said he has since warned, then tried to evict lessee Joanne Fernandez and her daughter, Karp’s former wife, Annette Schweitzer, for more than a year for failing to do the agreed-upon maintenance.

Vaughan said he sent the first notice after receiving a letter from the city of Lakeport about issues with the building and the business after a complaint was filed on July 14, 2021.

After animal control and the city inspected Pet Country,theVaughans were notified that besides needed repairs to the roof and other structural fixes, conditions within the store were so bad that animals had been impounded.

A second letter sent a short time later in response to an inquiry from the Vaughans stated that two violations had been issued “related to the care and treatment of the animals.”

The Vaughans repaired the roof and made other fixes as required, but said Schweitzer is in default of contract for not doing her part.

The couple contends they’ve stopped eviction proceedings because they were intimidated by Schweitzer’s Lakeport attorney Andre Ross who told them they were committing “elder abuse” because Fernandez, 72, has Crohn’s disease.

“California law totally favors the tenant over the owner,” Rachel Vaughan said. “As owners, we feel powerless,” Steven Vaughan added.