Boaters encounter submerged car in Petaluma River
Boaters weren’t the only ones on the Petaluma River Sunday morning. A number of them had to dodge a submerged car near the Sheraton Hotel.
At around 10 a.m. Petaluma police received a call that a white Hyundai Elantra went into the river at the Petaluma Marina boat launch at the Sheraton Hotel, authorities said.
The driver, a 27-year-old Rohnert Park woman, intended to put the car in reverse, but she instead put the car in drive and drove down the boat launch ramp and into the river, police said.
No injuries were reported.
The Rohnert Park woman is a family member of the registered owner of the car, police said Sunday afternoon.
The car was towed out of the water at around 11:40 a.m., police said.
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.
Mya Constantino
Features reporter
Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.
