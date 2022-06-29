Cyclists ride through Sonoma County to raise funds for the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa

Cyclists gathered in Sonoma County on June 25 for the annual Giro Bello Bike Ride fundraiser organized by the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa

After check-in in Sebastopol, riders took one of three loop routes of varying lengths: 100 miles, 50 kilometers and 100 kilometers.

Rest stops were provided along each route where riders refueled with snacks and electrolyte drinks donated by Hammer Nutrition.

Riders enjoyed a party at the Sebastopol finish line, complete with a DJ, food, beer and soda. Food and beverages were donated by Safeway, the Santa Rosa Cycling Club and Eagle Distributing.

Cost to enter depended on the length of the route, ranging from $75 to $100.

The ride raised around $55,000 and Ride Director Matthew Henry says the money will be used to support the organization’s community-centered projects, such as its New Gen Peacebuilders Project, which trains high school students in the art of conflict management, and its program that provides dictionaries to every third grader in Santa Rosa.

The ride was the first in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and participants were excited to be back on their bikes together.

“People were really thankful to have the opportunity … Everyone seems very appreciative of the event and was really excited to participate,” Henry said.

The Rotary Club of Santa Rosa, along with one of its biggest sponsors, the Santa Rosa Cycling Club, hosts rides in Sonoma County throughout the year to encourage people to get outside and get some exercise through cycling.

“We have a beautiful area in Sonoma County to explore … You can go on back roads through vineyards, out to the coast, go to see the mountains, and everything in between,” he said.

For more information about the rotary club, go to www.santarosarotary.com.