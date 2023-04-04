As an Indigenous spiritual leader awaits trial in a Las Vegas jail on numerous felony counts relating to sexual assault, The Press Democrat has learned that some of the allegations point to Santa Rosa.

Nathan Chasing Horse, a 46-year-old Lakota man who gained fame as a boy with a role in the movie “Dances With Wolves” (his screen credit was under Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse), is under investigation by four separate jurisdictions — U.S. and Canadian federal authorities, the State of Nevada and the Fort Peck (Montana) Tribal Court.

He is charged with 19 felonies in Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court in Las Vegas. Five felony counts in Clark County Superior Court were dropped when the state indictment was announced.

The Nevada charges include 16 counts of sexual assault, with 10 involving sexual assault against a child under the age of 16; plus first-degree kidnapping of a minor; open and gross lewdness; and trafficking a controlled substance.

Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty. He is being represented by the Clark County Public Defender’s Office. His attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

Former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Chasing Horse was arrested Jan. 31 on possible charges related to sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse, according to court records. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

Details in his Jan. 31 arrest report describe Chasing Horse as a cult leader who traveled around North America for ceremonies over a period of 20 years or more, positioning himself as a traditional healer while preying on young women and girls.

“Nathan Chasing Horse, by portraying himself as a ‘Holy Man’ or ‘Medicine Man,’ has gained the trust of Indigenous families and their children by using Native tradition, spiritual ceremony, and a historical belief system to bring together a sense of cultural identity that has otherwise been diluted by modern America,” the arrest report reads. “Upon earning this trust, Nathan Chasing Horse used his position to lure vulnerable young girls, often giving them a sense of belonging, to commit sexual assault.”

A search of Chasing Horse’s North Las Vegas residence by a SWAT team on Jan. 31 turned up a cellphone memory card that, according to investigators, contained child pornography.

Responding to an online post that suggested at least one of Chasing Horse’s victims lived in Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat requested a copy of the arrest report in February. That version of the report had no references to Sonoma County, and the newspaper was unable to locate sources who would discuss Chasing Horse’s activities here.

More recently, The Press Democrat acquired a different, less heavily redacted version of the arrest report. That one mentions Santa Rosa several times.

The first reference recalls a relationship between Chasing Horse and one of his alleged victims that began in 2003. Because of redactions, her age at the time is unknown, but it’s clear from the report that she was no more than 7 when they met.

This witness told police examiners she was introduced to Chasing Horse after a spider bite had made her sick. He instructed her mother to perform various Native rituals, including the burning of herbs. The bite healed, and the girl’s mother became a devoted follower of Chasing Horse. The former actor later arranged the girl’s coming-of-age ceremony. It took place in Santa Rosa.

The witness said Chasing Horse “adopted me as a granddaughter … in our spiritual way,” and that it was a critical moment in her life because she had never been fully accepted by her blood relatives. He began to shower the girl with gifts and paid her mother’s rent, she said.

In 2012, the girl — still less than 16 years old — visited Chasing Horse at his home in North Las Vegas to present an offering. He led her into the walk-in closet in his bedroom, she said. Inside, he told her “the spirits were upset with her mother for her angry spirit” and that offering her firstborn child was the only way the girl could save her mom’s life. Chasing Horse laid the girl’s dress underneath her — “to keep blood off the carpet” — and proceeded to rape her, she told police.

Las Vegas police work near the home of former actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, who goes by Nathan Chasing Horse, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Authorities raided the home of the former actor Tuesday in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (AP Photo/John Locher)

That night, Chasing Horse informed the girl that she could not return to her mother, she said. She stayed with Chasing Horse and his several “wives” for a week, then was taken on a road trip to help conduct healing ceremonies. Chasing Horse raped her every night on the road, the witness told police. He filmed her having sex with him approximately 20 times, she said.