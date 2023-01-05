Data shows updated flooding forecast for the Russian River

Forecasters have substantially revised their projections for the Russian River’s rise in Guerneville and now say the river is more likely to rise just four feet or so above flood stage by early Monday, rather than eight.

A graph released Thursday morning by the California Nevada River Forecast Center, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also shows the river is not expected to reach flood stage until Sunday afternoon, as opposed to late Thursday.

Get live storm updates here.