David Rabbitt stakes early lead in race for 2nd District Sonoma County supervisor

EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2022, 8:44PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Incumbent David Rabbitt has staked out a a strong early lead in the race for Sonoma County’s 2nd District Supervisor.

Rabbitt had 59.3% of the vote to 35.7% for Blake Hooper and 4.7% for Kevin Hayenga.

The early results included a total of 10,104 votes mail-in ballots and in-person returns.

The 2nd District has 64,325 voters, according to Deva Proto, the county’s registrar of voters, who said she expects local turnout to hit about 50%.

Rabbitt, 61, the Board of Supervisors’ senior incumbent, could claim his fourth term outright if his lead holds and he earns more than 50% of the final vote.

The 2nd District includes Petaluma, Penngrove, Cotati, a sliver of Rohnert Park, Bloomfield, Two Rock, and the San Pablo Bay shore out to Sears Point.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

Emma Murphy

County government, politics reporter

The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.

