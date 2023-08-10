Day 7 at Sonoma County Fair: Soaring high and splashing around

Visitors to the Sonoma County Fair on Wednesday took to skies and the water before monster trucks and classic rock reverberated through the evening.|
August 10, 2023, 6:48AM
Sonoma County Fair

What: Sonoma County Fair

When: Through Aug. 13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Where: Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age 5 and younger

Information and full schedule: sonomacountyfair.com, 707-545-4200

Special events

Chris Beck Arena; fair admission not included:

Monster Trucks: 7 p.m. Aug. 10-12. $12-$25

Destruction Derby: 6 p.m. Aug. 13. $15-$35

Chris Beck Arena events included in fair admission price:

Entertainment highlights

Community Theater events included in fair admission price:

Elvis Impersonation Contest, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Ten Elvis impersonators will perform with a live band, competing for a $1,500 cash prize.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12

Lupillo Rivera, 7 p.m. Aug. 13

Visitors to the Sonoma County Fair on Wednesday took to the elements — soaring high in the air above and spinning through tanks of water below — before the roar of monster trucks and shred of classic rock reverberated through the evening.

Tuff Truck Fun Night kicked off at 6 p.m. at the Chris Beck Arena, while tribute band ZZ Tush launched into their show at the Community Theater stage at 7:30 p.m.

Next up at the fair is Kids Day on Thursday, where children 12 and under get in free. Not to miss is Dinosaur Roar contest at 3:30 p.m. and the stroller races at 6 p.m. The monster truck show kicks off in Chris Beck Arena at 7 p.m.

For a full fair schedule, visit sonomacountyfair.com. The fair runs through Sunday.

