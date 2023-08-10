Day 7 at Sonoma County Fair: Soaring high and splashing around

Admission: $15 in advance for ages 13 and older. $20 after Aug. 2; $12 for ages 6 to 12; free for children age 5 and younger

When: Through Aug. 13. Opens at noon daily and closes at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Closes at 11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and the first Sunday.

Visitors to the Sonoma County Fair on Wednesday took to the elements — soaring high in the air above and spinning through tanks of water below — before the roar of monster trucks and shred of classic rock reverberated through the evening.

Tuff Truck Fun Night kicked off at 6 p.m. at the Chris Beck Arena, while tribute band ZZ Tush launched into their show at the Community Theater stage at 7:30 p.m.

Next up at the fair is Kids Day on Thursday, where children 12 and under get in free. Not to miss is Dinosaur Roar contest at 3:30 p.m. and the stroller races at 6 p.m. The monster truck show kicks off in Chris Beck Arena at 7 p.m.

For a full fair schedule, visit sonomacountyfair.com. The fair runs through Sunday.