Day 7 at Sonoma County Fair: Soaring high and splashing around
Visitors to the Sonoma County Fair on Wednesday took to the elements — soaring high in the air above and spinning through tanks of water below — before the roar of monster trucks and shred of classic rock reverberated through the evening.
Tuff Truck Fun Night kicked off at 6 p.m. at the Chris Beck Arena, while tribute band ZZ Tush launched into their show at the Community Theater stage at 7:30 p.m.
Next up at the fair is Kids Day on Thursday, where children 12 and under get in free. Not to miss is Dinosaur Roar contest at 3:30 p.m. and the stroller races at 6 p.m. The monster truck show kicks off in Chris Beck Arena at 7 p.m.
For a full fair schedule, visit sonomacountyfair.com. The fair runs through Sunday.
