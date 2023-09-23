With cool weather and above-average rains this year delaying the grape harvest, winemakers are looking anxiously to October, expecting a frantic sprint to pick before November rains arrive.

“October is going to be insane,” said Justin Seidenfeld of Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards. “We’re going to go nuts. Everything is going to be ready to be picked at the same time.”

Winemakers and growers across Sonoma County agreed with the frenzied forecast for October.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WDNRaPx83E8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“This year, 70% of our fruit will be harvested in October,” said Alec Roser, co-owner of the Windsor-based Advanced Viticulture, a vineyard management company.

Jesse Katz of Healdsburg’s Aperture Cellars said he expected to bring in the same share — 70% of his crop — next month.

“We’ve always had challenges. We’ve had heat spikes, wildfires and the drought. So I’m not going to call this year unique. But it is abnormal.” Alec Roser

And Randy Ullom, wine master of Kendall-Jackson, said in the worst-case scenario, the winery could be bring in 80% of its fruit in 30 days.

“We’ll be full on in October, if not in overdrive. There will be a crunch because we usually have 60 days,” Ullom said with a laugh. “We just have to think positive and stay calm and not become neurotic nuts.”

Farmworkers with Advanced Viticulture Inc. of Windsor, bring in pinot wine grapes at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Abnormal harvest

The slower ripening crop has scrambled harvest schedules for many varietals.

“This year, we’ll be picking pinot noirs and cabernets at the same time,” said Roser of Advanced Viticulture. “Usually, we have 90% of the pinots in by the time we begin with cabernet.”

Roser farms the full geographic reach of Sonoma County, 600 acres ribbed with vines from Annapolis in the remote, mountainous northwest to the Carneros above San Pablo Bay, and from the coastal hills of Bodega to the county line with Napa. Every corner of Sonoma County will be grappling with this abnormal harvest, he said.

Perhaps even more surprising, he added, is that early-season blocks, including pinot noir, could see picking extend to Halloween.

Farmworkers with Advanced Viticulture Inc. of Windsor, move to the next rows as they harvest pinot wine grapes at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“We’re usually done with picking pinot noir the first week in October, sometimes the second week,” he said.

Some of his company’s coastal pinot noirs haven’t even finished veraison, the French term for the “onset of ripening.” It is when red grapes change from green to purple hues — the very beginning of ripening.

“I can’t live my life or farm with what ifs.” Bob Cabral

Lagging up to a month behind last year, harvest seems to be at a crawl this autumn. Copious spring rains are the culprit, slowing the onset of bud break. Then cool and moderate temperatures throughout the growing season further delayed harvest, Roser said.

Bricoleur Vineyards, which Roser farms in the Russian River Valley, had its first pick Sept. 20. Last year it was Aug. 23.

Asked about the amount of work ahead in October, he replied, “It’s stressful to even think about right now.”

Rigo Chavez with Advanced Viticulture Inc. dumps a lug of pinot wine grapes, while eyeing his next target at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

During the peak of harvest, Roser typically works seven days a week, with four to five hours of intermittent sleep.

Adding to the strain and worry for winemakers and growers, he said, is the threat of botrytis, which mounts the later the harvest goes. The mold infects grapes and can develop with rain, higher humidity and/or foggy, dewy mornings. Harvest blocks with botrytis can be rejected by wineries.

“We’ve always had challenges,” Roser said. “We’ve had heat spikes, wildfires and the drought. So I’m not going to call this year unique. But it is abnormal.”

Farming has always been a roller coaster, he said. He finds composure through the dedicated team behind him.

“My wife might not call me calm,” Roser said, with a laugh, “but I try to hold it together at work.”

Jose Luis, top, and Juan Sanchez, farmworkers with Advanced Viticulture Inc. of Windsor, hydrate during a bin switch at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Will Mother Nature cooperate?

Even still, this year’s vintage will fare well if Mother Nature behaves, according to winemakers.