You can file a warranty denial complaint with the Automotive Oil Change Association at aoca.org/page/MMWAComplaintForm .

You can file an automotive repair-related complaint, including recall-related repairs,with the California Bureau of Automotive Repair online or by calling 800-952-5210.

You can file a safety problem complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration online or by calling the vehicle safety hotline 888-327-4236 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET).

Information on Hyundai and Kia’s recent class action settlement, which provides cash compensation, extended warranties and inspections and repairs for qualifying vehicles with Theta II engines is available at hyundainews.com/en-us/releases/3657 .

Get information about pending investigations, complaints, service bulletins and communications between manufacturers and dealers about your car at nhtsa.gov/recalls#vehicle .

On Jan. 18, as Michael Hanlon took the Hearn Avenue exit off Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, his 2015 Hyundai Tucson suddenly lost power when his engine shut down.

It was a “pretty scary experience,” he said.

The irony was that Hanlon was on his way to the dealership, Manly Hyundai, to once again ask the manufacturer to look into fixing his engine.

He’d long noticed that his car went through oil unusually fast. In the past, Hanlon had taken it in for a couple minor recalls, but no major issues had come up at regular service appointments over the years, save a battery or brake replacement.

After flagging the oil consumption issue for the dealer in October, Hanlon was told to measure how much the car went through in 1,000 miles. The result, two quarts — well above normal — triggered a long, frustrating and ongoing process to get his car troubles resolved.

Through research, Hanlon realized that certain Hyundai and Kia models have become notorious for engine problems.

The parent company, Hyundai Motor Co., has a decade-long history of lawsuits, recalls and investigations. There has been a billion-plus-dollar class action settlement, and other litigation is ongoing.

Data from the Center for Auto Safety, a national vehicle industry watchdog nonprofit, shows there have been more than 30 fire- and engine- related U.S. recalls from Hyundai and Kia since 2015, involving over 8 million vehicles spanning at least 20 models from years 2006 through 2021.

In the fall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into potential engine failures from oil leaks caused by loose drain plugs without warning.

“We've seen a lot different failures in these engines. It can be pistons, it can be bearings,” said Michael Brooks, executive director for the Center for Auto Safety. “This is kind of what happens, I think, when you keep selling a poor design for too long and you just put band-aids over it.”

As an example, Brooks pointed to the rollout of Hyundai’s knock sensor detection system software for certain problematic vehicle models, which is designed to detect signs preceding engine failure. The technology puts the car into a temporary protection mode if an issue is sensed that reduces power and acceleration, which Brooks said comes with its own safety concerns.

“What they should have done was fix the engine design defect that's causing these issues and others,” he told me.

Hyundai also recently drew criticism from officials for its response to an alleged defect that makes some of its vehicles especially vulnerable to theft and has TikTok attention. In a letter sent earlier this month to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asking for a recall, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state attorneys general said Kia and Hyundai have failed to take appropriate corrective action despite ongoing pressure.

“Hyundai has taken numerous proactive actions to address engine issues, including conducting several recalls, launching a new engine monitoring technology, providing extended warranties, and enhancing our customer service response,” Hyundai Motor America spokesperson Ira Gabriel said in a statement. “Hyundai fosters a culture of transparency and accountability as the safety of our customers is the top priority in everything we do.”

Bureaucratic loopholes

Though Hanlon’s car was exhibiting a lot of familiar signs of malfunction and its engine eventually seized, Hyundai Motor America denied the dealer’s request for an engine replacement.

The company based the decision on supposed maintenance neglect, because, although Hanlon provided a CARFAX report with an extensive service history and even tracked down receipts for a handful of oil changes he got at third-party service providers, he was missing a few records.

Hanlon said he was told replacing the engine himself could cost $10,000, which felt like adding insult to injury.

“This is totally unfair to all the folks here in our community that have purchased these vehicles,” he said.

Hanlon’s experience is apparently not uncommon.

“Consumers are having a really hard time with that,” Brooks said.

“It is really important to keep good records, particularly if you're doing your own oil changes or going to independent repair shops because Hyundai and Kia are denying a swath of claims from owners with bad engines because they can't prove that they properly maintained the vehicle.”

It can put dealerships, who interface with customers but can’t issue replacements without the manufacturer’s permission, in a difficult position, too, Brooks added. “They're kind of stuck in the middle on this,” he said. “The automaker really isn't doing its dealers a whole lot of favors either.”