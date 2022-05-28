Developer terminates agreement with Windsor leaving civic center project in limbo

The developer of a controversial Windsor civic center project has withdrawn from an exclusive negotiating agreement with the town, according to a letter received this week by officials, leaving the development’s future uncertain.

Robert Green of the eponymous Robert Green Co. sent a letter Thursday to interim Windsor Town Manager Mark Linder that said the company was exercising its right to terminate the agreement, which was a pact giving the developer the sole right to design the project.

Windsor Town Council had voted Dec. 1, 2021, to halt any work on the project until June 30. A vote on whether to continue the agreement and allow work on the project to move forward would have been held after that.

A section in the agreement states the company withdraw if “the Town does not timely approve the Proposed Development Term by the end of Phase II Period or the Parties reach an impasse in their negotiations of the Proposed Development Terms which cannot be resolved after good faith efforts.”

“The Robert Green Co. will be happy to re-engage with the Town if at any point in the future the Town expresses a desire to work with us on a high-quality mixed-use project in this location that is of the caliber of project The Robert Green Co. has been successfully developing in other communities for nearly 25 years,” the letter stated.

The project, proposed for the northern edge of the Town Green, included a hotel, luxury residential units, a new town hall, police station and library.

