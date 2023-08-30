Opening soon : Two exhibitions will open in the new galleries Friday, Sept. 8. “To the Max! Maximalist Art from the di Rosa Collection” and “Ghost in the Machine” will highlight never-before-exhibited works. A reception is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5-7 p.m.; tickets ($10) available on the di Rosa website.

How to visit : It is open to the public Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment Tuesday through Thursday. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnics. Admission is $20 general and $17 for seniors, students and military. Children 17 and under, educators and members are admitted free.

What : The di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art offers an array of public programs and events, as well as shows by emerging artists, and other exhibits from the di Rosa collection.

Standing in a newly finished exhibit hall, amid a chaos of wooden crates, oversized cardboard boxes and odd shapes wrapped in plastic, Kate Eilertsen beamed with satisfaction.

“Every day has been like Christmas here.”

It has been that way since spring, when the di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa finally was able to begin bringing home its art from Oakland, where most of the 1,600 pieces of Rene di Rosa’s wildly eclectic collection had been stored since the 2017 wildfires.

That year as October fires swept through Napa and Sonoma counties, coming dangerously close to the 217-acre di Rosa art and nature preserve in Carneros, it was a mad dash to save the art, Eilertsen said.

“Only a few of the outdoor sculptures were damaged,” she said.

For Eilertsen, bringing the art home has been a priority ever since she became executive director of di Rosa in 2020.

“For one thing, it was costing $160,000 a year to store, with extra charges of $250 to go look at a piece and $550 to move one,” she said. “That’s a lot for a small art center.”

Eilertsen’s first act, however, was to stop the previous director’s plan to deal with the unexpected expense by selling off much of the art. That plan, announced in 2019, caused an uproar of protests.

“The arts world was in shock,” she said. “Artists, galleries, art lovers, everyone was upset at dispersing the notable collection of works by contemporary Northern California artists.

“A couple of the best, most expensive pieces had been sold” before the plan was scuttled, Eilertsen said.

Her next challenge — in addition to surviving a pandemic and bringing visitors back once it was safe — was to figure out how to safely store the art on the site. Eilertsen, who began her career at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, also had opened a museum at Harvard University before moving to California. She worked at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco and also was director at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

“I like small museums,” she said of di Rosa, which comprises two exhibit spaces — Gallery 1, by the 17-acre lake, and Gallery 2, a barnlike building farther up the hill — in addition to the art found throughout the grounds.

Eilertsen and her team settled on a plan to transform Gallery 2 into two smaller exhibition rooms and one storage area. The estimated price tag was $400,000, including transportation costs.

Leslie Rota, a docent at di Rosa, jump-started the fundraising with a gift in honor of her late mother, Eloise, who also had been a docent. “She introduced me to the wonder of di Rosa,” Rota said.

Erin and Francis Collins also made significant contributions, and at the December 2022 gala, a Fund-a-Need completed the fundraising. With renovations completed, trucks filled with art started rolling in May.

The two new galleries will host changing exhibitions of the di Rosa collection, Eilertsen said, but they are especially proud of the storage area, which will become part of the visitors’ experience. A floor-to-ceiling window and glass door provides a view of the room where Katie Kime, di Rosa’s collections and exhibitions manager, works.

Right now, her days are filled with unpacking and categorizing art with QR codes.

“It’s a joy to be able to work on this,” Kime said, with the zeal of an archaeologist uncovering previously long-lost works. “There are so many mysteries here because we’ve been working with postage stamp images. We open a box and finally see what it really looks like.”

Eilertsen said their plans include holding classes in the storage area for people to learn how to care for their artworks. “It’s a game-changer,” she said. “It’s a room built on love of this place.”

“There are so many exhibits waiting here. There are so many stories in the collection that we can tell now because we can see the art. From the political to the fantastical to the stoned, they all tell a story of Northern California art.”

The maverick of modern Napa

The unabashedly “incorrect museum” is the lifetime work of Rene di Rosa, one of modern Napa’s more colorful characters, who once showed up at Napa City Hall with his wife, Veronica, to protest land-development policies, both wearing gorilla suits and carrying signs that read, “I’m Ape for the Grape.”

The only child of a St. Louis heiress and an Italian aristocrat, di Rosa was born in 1919 in Boston, where his father was consul general. Early on, he displayed an independent, if flamboyant, approach to life. As a student at Yale, he commissioned his first painting, a female nude, for his room.