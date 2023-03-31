Dick Colombini, Sonoma County contractor, member of famed USF football team, dies at 91

Colombini was a standout athlete at Santa Rosa High and among 33 players on USF’s 1951 undefeated varsity team. He went on to run his family’s prominent construction company for decades.|
CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 30, 2023, 5:53PM
Dick Colombini, a widely beloved Santa Rosa native and owner of a landmark construction company, cherished the game of football — and his special connection to it.

Colombini, who died March 23 at the age of 91, for 70 years delighted in retelling the story of the 1951 Dons of the University of San Francisco, one of the most extraordinary teams in the history of football. Colombini, earlier a standout athlete at Santa Rosa High School, was among the 33 players on the ’51 Dons undefeated varsity team.

Though indomitable on the field, Colombini and his teammates are hailed mostly for what they did after they won every game by an average score of 33-8 and then were invited to the Orange Bowl in Florida — only to be told by bowl sponsors that the Dons’ two black players, stars Burl Toler and Ollie Matson, would have to stay home.

Colombini, a natural storyteller whose eventual day job involved constructing schools, banks, churches, stores, office buildings, wineries and other significant structures throughout Sonoma County and the region, said often that there was never any doubt what the Dons would do.

They said no.

“Ollie and Burl were our teammates,” Colombini said in 2011. “We went to school together. We practiced together. We played games together. We did everything together. Now they want us to leave two players home? We said that it was not right, and we refused to do so.”

“It was no question in our minds.”

After passing on the Orange Bowl, Colombini and his teammates endured another bruising hit.

The football program at their small, private, Jesuit college was in financial trouble even before it forfeited the dollars that would have flowed from the Miami bowl appearance. Shortly after the close of the ’51 season, USF eliminated football.

But Colombini deemed that the disappointments heaped on by his college football career were dwarfed by the myriad positives, and all his life he stayed true to the game.

One great source of pride to him was his Monday Night Football Club. He started it in the 1970s, limiting it to nine friends who took turns hosting dinner and drinks on game night.

“He loved it, and he took it seriously,” said his wife, Angie Colombini.

Said club member and longtime friend Mike Keefer, “Usually we watched the game a little, and we talked about what was going on in our lives and we solved the world’s problems.”

Another club member and close friend, Carlos Rivas, said of Colombini, “He loved football, but he loved the camaraderie even more.”

Keefer and Rivas said separately that one of Colombini’s finest qualities was his honesty, in business and in all aspects of his life. Keefer said that trait contributed to Colombini’s penchant for being entirely frank and forthcoming with people.

“You knew where you stood with Dick at all times,” Keefer said. “And he didn’t mind telling you what he thought.”

Keefer can laugh now when he recalls what Colombini, who was quite a bit older than he, told him after he suffered a demoralizing loss as a member of the Cardinal Newman High School football team.

Keefer said Cardinal Newman had won about 30 games in a row when it met arch rival Marin Catholic at Bailey Field, on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus. The game didn’t go well for Cardinal Newman.

“We lost the streak,” Keefer said. “I was beside myself.”

It happened that his folks and Colombini went to his house after the game for cocktails. Arriving home, Keefer spotted Colombini, the former Panther and Don, and his gloom lifted a bit.

“I thought, here’s the one guy who’s going to show a little empathy,” Keefer said.

“I walked up to him and the first thing he said was, ‘What the hell happened tonight? How could you lose to Marin Catholic?’”

“I just walked down to my room and said, ‘Oh, well.’”

Richard Italo Colombini was born in the former Santa Rosa General Hospital on July 25, 1931, to Italian immigrant Egidio “Gene” Colombini and Emma Colombini, of Sonoma County’s deeply rooted Barbieri family.

Gene Colombini started a construction company in Santa Rosa in 1947 and employed son Dick during summer breaks.

The younger Colombini did so well playing football for Santa Rosa High that upon graduation in 1949 he was offered several athletic scholarships — including one at USF.

He and future San Francisco 49er great and Sonoma County resident Bob St. Clair played on the 1949-50 freshman team that finished the season undefeated.

Two years later, both were on the roster of the Dons varsity team that would stand on principle, decline a bowl berth and go down in history. Colombini delighted in recounting the ’51 team’s distinctions.

“From off that team, eight players went to the NFL (National Football League),” he told Santa Rosa history writer and former Press Democrat columnist Gaye LeBaron last year in a videotaped interview. “And four of them are Hall of Famers!”

“No (college) team from one year ever did that, nor will they ever do it.”

Also in 1951, Colombini married the former Georgia Ross. They raised three children.

The Korean conflict had ended with an armistice when Colombini went into the Army in 1954. He played a good deal of football while serving as a 1st lieutenant in the Transportation Corps in Virginia.

He returned to Santa Rosa in 1956 and worked as an apprentice in his father’s construction company. He became a partner to his dad in 1962, eventually rising to president.

His first marriage ended in divorce and in 1966 he married the former Charlotte Townsend. They, too, had three children and later divorced.

In 1977, Colombini was married to Angie Bolles on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

“We were married 46 years in June,” she said earlier this week from their Santa Rosa home.

Dick Colombini’s construction company, which built a few homes but focused on commercial projects, thrived for decades as a major player in the development of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.

Asked to list some of his favorite or proudest projects, Colombini would mention the expansion of downtown Santa Rosa’s historic St. Rose Church and the building of Rancho Cotate and Cardinal Newman high schools, the four-story bank building at 111 Santa Rosa Ave., the Waterfall Towers complex, the Channel 50 TV studios and the Simi, Sonoma Cutrer and Geyser Peak wineries.

Colombini was still going downtown to his office until about three weeks ago. His son Rich is just now in the process of closing out his dad’s scaled-down Colombini Construction. “I’ve been working for him for 47 years,” the younger Colombini said.

All through Dick Colombini’s prime, he gave back generously to Sonoma County through volunteer work, donations and direct aid to individuals. He told LeBaron in the interview last year, “I’ve tried to do what I can for the community.”

Angie Colombini said that in semiretirement her husband enjoyed his family and friends, and football, of course, and a bit of travel.

“He had no hobbies,” Angie said. “He wasn’t even a good handyman, to be honest.”

“The most important thing in his life were his friends. And his work. He had that ethic. And he took great pride in the buildings he built.”

Dick Colombini died at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital from ailments that were closing down his vital organs.

In addition to his wife in Santa Rosa, he is survived by his children, Kimberly Colombini of Medford, Oregon; Rich Colombini of Santa Rosa, Michael Colombini of Santa Rosa; Caramia Colombini of Los Angeles, Dante Colombini, of Marietta, Ohio, and Angela Kaneko of San Diego; his stepson, Cameron Bolles of Nampa, Idaho, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services are at 1:30 p.m. June 15 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses. A reception will follow at Wild Oak Saddle Club.

In lieu of flowers, Colombini’s family suggests memorial donations to the Santa Rosa High School Foundation, https://srhsf.org or PO Box 11006 Santa Rosa CA 95406.

