The Santa Rosa Diocese is removing a popular priest from the Cathedral of St. Eugene in Santa Rosa, sparking a flurry of rumors and feelings of bitterness among some of the church’s Spanish-speaking congregants.

“I think we have the right to ask the reasons why,” said Angel Melendez, 44. Melendez spoke Thursday morning outside the church where 30-40 people had come to inquire about the removal of the Rev. Alan Acevedo.

“Because he has been doing a great job with the church, and he is a great leader. He helps people. We cannot understand the decision.”

Those in attendance Thursday included Acevedo’s mother, Virginia Sanchez, who said she believed her son is being punished for asking for help. She declined to elaborate.

The Rev. Frank Epperson, St. Eugene’s rector, emerged from the church and addressed the assembly in Spanish. But some of his words only added more mystery to the removal. At one point, Epperson mentioned an exorcist. Later, he spoke of “ataques demonios” — demon attacks.

Neither Epperson nor Acevedo returned phone messages left at the church.

Acevedo, who was ordained at St. Eugene’s in June 2021, is “being temporarily moved to a location where he can receive what he needs for his well-being,” Bishop Robert Vasa, head of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, told The Press Democrat Friday.

“When it comes to the well-being of a priest, I have to act,” Vasa said. “That’s what I’m doing here. I’m acting on behalf of Father Acevedo for his well-being. That’s all. That’s the whole story.”

Vasa was vague on what precipitated the move, noting that Acevedo enjoys the rights and privileges of any church employee, including confidentiality in personnel matters. He declined to state where Acevedo is headed, but did confirm that he is not being transferred to a different parish within the Catholic Church.

“If he had a serious heart attack, and we moved him to a hospital, no one would be asking questions,” Vasa said.

Acevedo delivered the Spanish-language Mass on Wednesday at St. Eugene’s. That’s when churchgoers learned of his imminent departure. He is scheduled to perform the evening Mass there Saturday.

There is no timeline for Acevedo’s leave, or whether he will return to Santa Rosa.

“He said, ‘Can you guarantee me XYZ?’ I said I can’t,” Vasa recalled of a conversation with Acevedo. “It depends on what the professionals you’re working with tell me.”

This isn’t the first time Vasa has stirred things up at St. Eugene’s. Less than a year after he assumed leadership of the vast diocese in 2011, he reassigned three St. Eugene’s priests. At the time, one parishioner told The Press Democrat the changes had taken her “by complete surprise.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday someone identifying herself as Liz Medina circulated a petition in support of Acevedo on the website change.org.

“It has (come) to everyone’s attention that there has been rumors going around of an accusation of an event that has no evidence and or proof toward Father Acevedo or as many know him by Father Alan,” the petition states.

It continues with praise of the priest, and a call to action: “He is always greeting, welcoming everyone with open arms. If you have problems he is always willing to make time to talk and help guide you. As this accusation has been going around, the word of this has gotten the attention of the Bishop, and the final resort he decided to send Father Acevedo to another country. Help us spread the word and stop wrongful accusations!”

By Friday afternoon, 63 people had signed the petition.

The document echoes a theme raised by lay members upset at Acevedo’s removal, and by Vasa himself. All of them criticize unfounded rumors, but it isn’t clear what those accusations are.

“The people spreading rumors don’t know any of the data,” Vasa said. “Nothing I’m hearing in the gossip mill has any relation to the truth.”

Vasa did take exception to what he perceived as unfair criticism of how he has handled the matter. “Any characterization of me as mean-spirited, authoritarian and uncaring are so derogatory and defaming,” he said.

To Latino members of St. Eugene’s, Acevedo’s removal is a step backward. The Spanish-language Masses there have grown from an average of 20-30 attendees to close to 200 since Acevedo took over, with some participants now standing because all the seats are taken, said Melendez, an acolyte at the church.

He described Acevedo’s willingness to help his flock at all hours of the day or night, and his ability to hold observers rapt during a two-hour service.

He is among the members of St. Eugene’s who think this was handled too abruptly, and too harshly.

“The only thing that we want is for our priest back,” Melendez said. “We know that he needs help. But the way that they dealt with things looks like they are just removing him.”

Vasa said he understands the angst those church members are feeling, but argued that his ultimate obligation is toward his diocese and his faith.

“This happens frequently when a priest is moved from one parish to another,” he said. “People will say, ‘We love Father, why are you taking him?’ Well, No. 1, he doesn’t belong to you. He belongs to the Diocese of Santa Rosa. Not to a particular church or to a community or to a language. It’s a global responsibility, and I take it very seriously.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post. You can reach Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.