Diversion hearing set for Sonoma mom influencer accused of using social media to report fake kidnapping

A judge may decide Friday if a case will be dismissed against a Sonoma mother accused of falsely reporting a Latino couple tried to abduct her children in Petaluma nearly two years ago.

Katie Sorensen’s diversion hearing is scheduled Friday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court, where she faces three misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting crimes on Dec. 7, 2020.

She’ll appear before Judge Laura Passaglia, who may dismiss the case on the condition Sorensen meets specific terms proposed by the prosecution and defense.

Per California law, the court can order a defendant facing a misdemeanor charge to complete certain terms and postpone a case for up to two years. If the defendant successfully completes the diversion program terms, their case can be dismissed and in some cases erased from their record.

Sorensen’s proposed terms include, but are not limited to, having no social media accounts for the duration of the 24-month diversion period, attending social media ethics and diversity sensitivity training and performing community service.

The case of Sorensen, a so-called social media influencer, went viral and attracted coverage from outlets like Elle magazine, BuzzFeed and People.

On Dec. 7, 2020, she documented the allegation in two Instagram videos that had 4.5 million views and attracted thousands of new followers.

Sorensen claimed she was at a Michaels craft store on North McDowell Boulevard when Petaluma parents Eddie and Sadie Martinez tried to abduct her children.

She said the couple followed her through the store and whispered about her children before the man lunged at her stroller in a brazen attempt to kidnap her child.

Petaluma police said Sorensen contacted them that day but indicated she only wanted to report suspicious behavior and didn’t want anyone arrested.

The couple only learned of the allegation after Petaluma police circulated surveillance footage of the scene.

Police later announced Sorensen’s claims were without merit and cleared the couple of any wrongdoing.

Sorensen was charged in April 2021 and entered a not guilty plea in June of that year.

In the aftermath, Sadie Martinez became an activist and Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett appointed her to the city’s citizen-led advisory committee on policing and race relations.

Through this, Sadie Martinez debuted her version of San Francisco’s Caren Act, which made racially motivated 911 calls a crime.

