'Do not engage': Santa Cruz police warn of return of 'Evil Elmo'

A man dressed as the "Sesame Street" character Cookie Monster is frightening locals and tourists in Santa Cruz — so much so that police are asking people to avoid him.

Although a Cookie Monster wandering the Santa Cruz Wharf may seem like a fun photo op, the Santa Cruz Police Department warned: "Do not engage." Police told KSBW several calls have been made to the department about the man, although he has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. Local outlets have reported the man has been seen harassing and shouting at people.

A spokesperson from the Santa Cruz Police Department told SFGATE the man is believed to be Adam Sandler, better known in the Bay Area as "Evil Elmo." He is not related to the actor of the same name.

"We are getting calls from people who say he is 'creepy.' Based on his history, we advise the public to not engage with this individual," Santa Cruz police spokesperson Joyce Blaschke told KRON4. "Steer clear from him."

Sandler, then called Dan or Danny Sandler in press coverage, became notorious as a street performer in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf in the early 2010s. Local business owners and tourists complained Sandler was making the area feel unsafe; in 2014, he was arrested for allegedly threatening an SF food vendor, reportedly shouting, "I'm going to rip your throat out" at her.

"He goes on rants and raves and accuses people of conspiracy theories," said Troy Campbell, then-executive director of the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District, at the time. "He frightens visitors and locals. Whatever business he's in front of has a horrible day."

Sandler was also notorious in New York City, where he made the news for allegedly using anti-Semitic slurs while dressed as Elmo in Times Square. He was arrested in 2013 for attempting to extort $2 million from his former employer, the Girl Scouts; Sandler was sentenced to a year in prison, and two female Girl Scouts employees he allegedly harassed were given permanent orders of protection.

"In some of his e-mails, Mr. Sandler demanded $2 million in cash and threatened to spread the false story that the Girl Scouts regularly arranged sexual encounters between men and its campers if he did not get the money," the New York Times reported.

He's also been seen in Los Angeles and Hawaii; previous media reports listed his hometown as Ashland, Oregon, although Sandler has said he has no fixed address.