Don Green, man behind SSU’s Green Music Center and ‘Father of Telecom Valley,’ dies at 90

High-tech engineer Don Green, known as the “Father of Telecom Valley” in Petaluma as well as half the couple behind Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center, died Monday in Mexico while on vacation.

Green, who turned 90 on May 12, had suffered from Parkinson’s for many years. With his wife, Maureen, Green launched the Green Music Center with an initial donation of $10 million in 1997. Maureen Green died on Nov. 6, 2020.

Green’s co-founding of Optilink in Petaluma in 1987 gave birth to Sonoma County’s Telecom Valley, a hub of innovation that flourished from the mid-1990s until the middle of the next decade.

Green wrote a memoir, “Defining Moments,” in 2016 that traces his life from his working-class roots in England to his successful career in Canada from 1956 to 1960 and to California starting in 1960.

The Greens moved to Santa Rosa in 1987 and started singing in the Sonoma State University Concert Choir, then helped start a Bach choir.

His dream of a world-class music hall was realized on Sept. 29, 2012, when the Green Music Center held its grand opening.

This is a developing story that will be updated.