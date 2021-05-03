Drakes Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore closing for 4 months of restoration, road repairs

The Drakes Beach area of Point Reyes National Seashore will be closed starting Monday for four months for road repairs and wetland restoration, according to the National Park Service.

The project, set to go through Aug. 31, aims to restore the wetlands that were originally paved over in the 1960s to their “natural hydrologic function,” according to the National Park Service.

The work also includes reconfiguring the parking lot to maximize space and allow for a more efficient flow of traffic.

Access to the beach will be closed from Drakes Beach Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

Visitors are encouraged to visit other parts of the park but to be aware of other road closures that may be in effect.