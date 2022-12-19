Driver arrested, passenger injured in suspected DUI crash in Occidental

A driver was arrested and his passenger injured in a suspected DUI crash early Sunday in Occidental, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol was dispatched about 3:20 a.m. to a report of a pickup truck crashed into a tree off of Coleman Valley Road, just west of Coleman Valley Creek, said CHP Sgt. David deRutte.

The driver, James Cooper, 24, of Cazadero was headed eastbound on Coleman Valley Road when his Toyota Tacoma went off the road and into a tree, according to deRutte.

Responding CHP officers determined Cooper was under the influence and arrested him at the scene.

Cooper’s 34-year-old passenger, who had not been wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa. Police did not have an update on the passenger’s condition Monday, deRutte said.

Cooper wasn’t injured but was given a medical evaluation and cleared as a precautionary measure, deRutte said.

Copper was booked in the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of DUI and harming another person while driving under the influence. His bail was set at $100,000.

