Driver dies after crashing into ditch north of Santa Rosa

A person died Tuesday morning after driving a pickup into a ditch north of Santa Rosa, authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported around 7:15 a.m. on Calistoga Road, about a quarter mile north of the intersection with St. Helena Road, the Sonoma County Fire District said.

The truck, a white Chevy pickup, rolled over after it went off the road. The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Nobody else was injured.

Calistoga Road is partially closed and drivers should expect delays between Harville and Porter Creek roads, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officials did not immediately release additional details, including the driver’s identity.

