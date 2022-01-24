CHP: Drunken driver flees scene of crash near Windsor, leaving 4 passengers trapped

The intoxicated driver of a sedan that flipped over on Old Redwood Highway near Windsor Sunday night fled the scene of the crash, leaving four passengers trapped inside the burning vehicle, authorities said.

The driver was later found and identified as 20-year-old Joel Mendez Santiago from Healdsburg, who was later arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, felony hit-and-run and driving unlicensed, according to California Highway Patrol Officer David DeRutte.

Santiago was driving in a black Dodge Dart with four male passengers, all who were intoxicated, heading north on Old Redwood Highway. He ran a stop sign at Eastside Road and collided into a concrete wall, rolling the vehicle onto its side, according to CHP’s preliminary investigation, DeRutte said.

At 9:54 p.m., a passerby called 911 after spotting the rolled-over vehicle, said Cyndi Foreman, Sonoma County Fire District division chief and fire marshal.

When a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy arrived, Santiago and four others were all inside the vehicle. The deputy used a fire extinguisher to put out a small engine fire, before aiding the vehicle’s occupants, Foreman said.

Meanwhile, Santiago pulled himself out of the broken driver-side window and ran off, leaving the four others trapped inside, DeRutte said.

Those four passengers, two of which were unconscious, were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, two for major injuries and two for moderate injuries, DeRutte said.

About 20 minutes later, sheriff’s deputies located Santiago who was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

After he was cleared by hospital staff, he failed a field sobriety test and was booked in the Sonoma County Jail, DeRutte said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.