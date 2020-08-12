Subscribe

Driver killed in crash Friday identified as Petaluma man

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2020, 7:43PM
A man killed Friday afternoon after he drove his car into the path of an oncoming truck was identified Tuesday as Andrew Runge of Petaluma.

Runge, 56, died at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was taken after the 4 p.m. crash.

Petaluma police said it appears Runge, driving a gray Nissan sedan, was headed north on North McDowell Boulevard north of Scott Street when he attempted to make a left turn into a business.

Instead, he collided with an oncoming blue Chevy Silverado. That driver was treated at Petaluma Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

Witnesses are asked to police at 707-778-4372.

