Driver on Mt. Tamalpais hospitalized after vehicle falls 530 feet into ravine

A vehicle toppled over a cliff on Mt. Tamalpais Friday night, falling about 530 feet before crashing into a tree, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle was eventually extricated from the vehicle and then airlifted to a local trauma center for major injuries, according to a news release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Three U.S. Air Force airmen saw the vehicle fall shortly before 8 p.m.

hey made their way down the ravine, officials said, as the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Henry-One, and Marin County agencies responded to the scene.

The men relayed more information to dispatch and attempted to provide aid to the driver before emergency personnel arrived.

A Marin County Fire Department captain rappelled down to the vehicle, where he began life-saving measures on the occupant, officials said.

Henry-One used a 200-foot long line to drop two paramedics, a tactical flight officer and extrication equipment to the vehicle, which was wedged against a broken tree that stopped it from dropping farther down the side of the mountain.

The driver was removed from the vehicle, strapped into a rescue stretcher, taken to the road above via the long line and eventually taken to an area hospital by a REACH medical helicopter.

The California Highway Patrol helicopter, H-32, retrieved another person from the site who was injured while trying to get to the vehicle, officials said.

