A driver was rescued Wednesday morning after her vehicle ended up in the ocean north of Bodega Bay.

The rescue occurred about 8 a.m. at Duncans Point, about 5 miles north of Bodega Bay, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

Firefighters spotted the driver in the water but did not immediately see her vehicle.

It was later discovered about 15 feet under water, District Community Outreach Specialist Karen Hancock said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0947251&lat=38.392971&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A rescue swimmer pulled the woman to medics. She was conscious but specifics on her status weren’t immediately available.

Crews spent three hours removing the vehicle from the water.

Specific circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available late Wednesday, including how or why the woman and the vehicle ended up in the ocean.

Authorities referred additional questions to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. A representative did not immediately respond to requests for information Wednesday night.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi