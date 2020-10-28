Driver suffers major injuries in suspected DUI crash in Sonoma Valley

A Santa Rosa man suspected of drunk driving was treated for major injuries after his vehicle crashed into a tree off Highway 12 in Kenwood early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters extricated Juan Tapia Gutierrez, 26, from a silver BMW SUV that had crashed into an oak tree near Kunde Drive just before 12:30 a.m., said CHP spokesman David deRutte.

Gutierrez was the only person in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved in the crash, deRutte said.

His injuries were not life-threatening but he was released to the hospital for treatment in police custody, deRutte said.

