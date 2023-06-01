A Rohnert Park man was found dead hours after crashing his pickup into the fence bordering a vacant home Tuesday night in Santa Rosa, police said.

The crash was discovered about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building on Maple Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officials identified the driver as Mario Garcia-Villavicencio, 37.

An investigation determined he crashed his red Toyota Tundra about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver was heading north on Brookwood Avenue when he veered west and drove through the Veterans building’s east perimeter fence.

Garcia-Villavicencio continued through the parking lot and collided with a home’s backyard fence along the north side of the Veterans Memorial property.

No one was home and the crash went unreported until Veterans Memorial staff showed up for work Wednesday morning, police said.

The exact cause of the crash is being investigated but police suspect it may have involved a medical emergency.

Police want witnesses to come forward. They can contact Accident Investigator Riley Howard at rhoward@srcity.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi