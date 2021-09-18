Drizzle falls ahead of storm expected late Saturday night in Sonoma County

Sonoma County received some light drizzle Saturday morning and early afternoon ahead of a storm system expected to come in late Saturday night and last until Sunday morning.

“Most places in Sonoma County got a few hundredths of an inch,” National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass said Saturday afternoon.

Unless the Bay Area gets at least 0.1 inch, not only in typically wetter coastal areas as well as inland areas, fire danger from predicted gusts of 50 mph at higher elevations and drying conditions will not lessen, he said.

A fire weather watch is still in effect, Gass said, and is expected to continue. Forecasters are waiting to see how much rainfall is produced by the cold front pushing south into the North Bay from the Northwest to decide whether to declare a red flag warning.

Even if more rain falls than expected, “it would just put a temporary pause on things,” Gass said.

“We’re just now getting into the peak of the fire season for the Bay Area, which typically lasts until sometime in October or even into early November.”

He pointed out that it’s not typical to see fire season-ending rainfall in the middle of September.

After expected Sunday morning precipitation, offshore winds are expected to develop, warming temperatures up and drying parched fuel and ground on Monday.

