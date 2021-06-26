The Russian River is running at very low flows amid the ongoing drought, but it likely would be dry or nearly so, were it not for human engineering.

At Lake Mendocino, created in 1958 by damming the East Fork of the Russian River outside Ukiah, stored water stored is being released to maintain a minimum stream flow in the upper watershed.

By comparison, the river’s west fork, unsupplemented, is shallow and still — and likely to go dry in stretches this season.

Flows in the lower main stem river receive water released from Lake Sonoma through Dry Creek. The reservoir was created in 1983 through construction of Warm Springs Dam northwest of Healdsburg.

Both reservoirs are operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Sonoma Water, which manages dam releases in the drier months. The Army Corps takes over during the rainy season, with a focus on flood control.

From near Forestville, Sonoma Water pumps supplies to retailers serving about 600,000 people in Sonoma and northern Marin counties.

It is also manages the river to sustain and restore endangered coho salmon as well as chinook salmon and steelhead trout, both listed as threatened under species.

River managers also seek to provide sufficient flows for recreational uses as well as available supplies for some 2,400 individual households, community water districts and agricultural interests with state rights to divert water, particularly in the upper watershed, north of Dry Creek.

For more information on the Russian River’s water supply system, visit: sonomawater.org/water-supply

