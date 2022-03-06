Drug dealing suspect arrested after fleeing Santa Rosa police

A Santa Rosa police officer chased a man who ran away during a traffic stop this weekend and arrested him on suspicion of drug dealing, officials said Saturday.

The officer pulled the driver over, on Saturday, for a traffic violation near the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Mill Street, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department report.

The man “immediately jumped from his car and began yelling at the officer before trying to run away,” police said.

The officer chased the man, detained him and found that he was wanted on two felony warrants, police said. One was for drug sales and the other was for violating probation.

Police searched the man’s car and found an estimated 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine, packaging materials, a digital scale and $1,050 in cash, police said.

The man, 62-year-old Cedric Johnson of Santa Rosa, was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of narcotics for sale and obstructing arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.