Dueling visions for the future of west Sonoma County high schools face off

A day after families and teachers from El Molino, Laguna and Analy High School protested at the administrative offices of the West Sonoma County Union High School District, Superintendent Toni Beal went to the Analy campus Friday to interview candidates for principal of the school that those families hope not to see established.

Since the school board approved the consolidation of Analy and El Molino High School in March, Beal and her staff have been preparing for the undertaking. The plan is written into the school district’s budget for next year, and committees of students, parents and teachers are formulating strategies for everything from choosing a new name and mascot to unifying a divided community around the new combined campus.

“We have to move forward,” Beal said. “Because we have students arriving in August and we need to be ready to provide a welcoming campus and instruction.”

The scene in downtown Sebastopol Thursday afternoon, though, belied the notion that the fight over the consolidation process is over for a number of families. As the protesters marched, their signs spelled out their arguments against the plan, which will combine the district’s two main high schools on the Analy campus in Sebastopol.

“Wrong time, wrong plan,” read one paperboard. Two people leading the pack at one point held signs reading, “We are united! Board must revote!"

Even as the next school year inches closer, the diverse communities of west Sonoma County are for now a long way from allied in their visions of what will best serve the district’s 1,800 students in the fall. Some community members’ ongoing opposition to the consolidation, including a potential legal challenge and recall efforts against school board members, are progressing even while district staff and committees work to solidify and optimize consolidation in a short few months.

"We need to figure out, how do we start to work together under this new school model?“ said Kellie Noe, president of the school board, who was one of three trustees to vote for consolidation last month, edging the plan through on a 3-2 vote. Though district officials also presented cutting a period from the school day as a way to partially tackle its looming $1.2 million-per-year structural deficit, Noe saw consolidation as the better option.

“A modified six-period day still didn’t get us the level of $1.2 million in savings to get rid of the structural deficit,” Noe said. “It really came down to, are we going to keep programs and sports for all kids, or are we going to prioritize facilities?”

Her vote, though, sparked the ire of the El Molino community’s staunchest opponents to consolidation, who voice concerns about equity for their students who would have to shift to Sebastopol. In the weeks since, members of the group called Keep Our Lions Roaring have organized a recall effort to remove Noe, board Vice President Jeanne Fernandes and Trustee Laurie Fadave from the school board over their votes to consolidate.

Each trustee was served with information about the recall petitions, which proponents plan to file with the Sonoma County Registrar’s office on Monday, said Gillian Hayes, one of the group leaders and an El Molino mother.

Recall proponents will need to collect about 7,200 signatures, representing 20% of registered voters in the district, to put each recall question on the November ballot.

“We’re not going to stop fighting until we have what these kids deserve,” Hayes said in a March interview. “(The board) didn’t do the right thing.”

Noe, who has served on the school board for 15 years, said the recall effort is “heartbreaking” to her, and pointed out that if the petitions make it to the ballot, at least some or all of the cost to hold the election could be charged to the school district.

“It’s not going to find us $1.2 million,” she said. “It’s going to cost the district more money and lead to more (course) sections being cut.”

The road to the March decision by the school board was at once both long and painfully short. While previous boards mentioned the concept of consolidation in past years of budget discussions as the district watched declining enrollment chip away at incoming revenue, last October was the first time families were confronted with the imminent possibility of combining Analy and El Molino.

Residents attest that even among years of budget cuts and a well-established rivalry between Analy and El Molino, the tension of this phase surpasses any in recent memory.

“Never in my life have I seen a situation tear apart the west county like this,” said Loretta Castleberry, a third-generation west county resident and member of the Analy Alumni Association’s Board of Directors.